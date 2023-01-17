TSP Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 2,600 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Celldex Therapeutics comprises about 4.5% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of CLDX stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.94. 320,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,795. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.21. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,840.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. Analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

