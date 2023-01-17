Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TUWOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($0.96) to GBX 83 ($1.01) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 68 ($0.83) to GBX 63 ($0.77) in a research report on Friday.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of Tullow Oil stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 61,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,238. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

