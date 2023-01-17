U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

USEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set an accumulate rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

