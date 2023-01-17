Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UBSFY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. 134,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,073. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UBSFY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from €41.00 ($44.57) to €37.00 ($40.22) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($57.61) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €48.50 ($52.72) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.