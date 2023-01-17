UBS Group Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($40.22) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:DUE traded up €0.38 ($0.41) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €35.40 ($38.48). The stock had a trading volume of 104,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €19.74 ($21.46) and a 1-year high of €42.60 ($46.30). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.13.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

