Ultra Price Tops $0.21 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $65.12 million and $779,753.98 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,292.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00586885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00208795 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00044497 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00058300 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000594 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21572824 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $992,906.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

