Ultra Price Tops $0.22 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. Ultra has a total market cap of $65.95 million and $853,350.63 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,331.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00578797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00210156 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00044922 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00058407 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000590 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21572824 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $992,906.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.