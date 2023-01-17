Ultra Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001031 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $66.38 million and approximately $795,195.26 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,190.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00580239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00209131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00044289 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00059036 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000590 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21572824 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $992,906.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

