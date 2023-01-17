Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Trading 5% Higher

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.67. 77,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,062,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Under Armour Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Under Armour by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Under Armour by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

