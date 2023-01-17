Uniswap (UNI) Reaches Market Cap of $4.94 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and $103.97 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $6.48 or 0.00030381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00409416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016231 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00018549 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000363 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.54375901 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 600 active market(s) with $110,730,127.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

