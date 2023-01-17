United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 16,600.0% in December

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 16,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on UUGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 980 ($11.96) to GBX 990 ($12.08) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 990 ($12.08) to GBX 1,010 ($12.32) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.42) to GBX 1,025 ($12.51) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

UUGRY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.46. 3,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,268. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

United Utilities Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

