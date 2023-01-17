Unizen (ZCX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.75 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Unizen has a market capitalization of $24.75 million and $1.19 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 32.6% against the dollar. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.0972 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

