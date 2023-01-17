Unizen (ZCX) Price Up 30.7% This Week

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Unizen has a total market cap of $24.65 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can now be purchased for $0.0968 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unizen Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

