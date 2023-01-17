Vai (VAI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,640.15

Vai (VAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Vai has a market capitalization of $56.56 million and approximately $4,640.15 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vai has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004609 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00432140 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,478.73 or 0.30333013 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.65 or 0.00756835 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

