Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, a growth of 204.7% from the December 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.15. 728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,267. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $75.50.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund
