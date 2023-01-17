Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, a growth of 204.7% from the December 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.15. 728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,267. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullen Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 49.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 126,911 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 1,349.5% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 426.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 26,102 shares during the period.

