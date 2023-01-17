Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 230.6% from the December 15th total of 716,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.87. 5,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $53.56.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 92,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 1,764.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after buying an additional 446,957 shares during the period.

