Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 230.6% from the December 15th total of 716,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.87. 5,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $53.56.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (VNQI)
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.