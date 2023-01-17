Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.5% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,167. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $427.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.18 and its 200 day moving average is $359.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

