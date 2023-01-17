Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,385,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV stock opened at $148.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.06. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $154.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.