Verge Price Hits $0.0029 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $48.35 million and $773,198.73 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,276.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00411828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.00814079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00104261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00586108 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00207894 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,100,988 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.