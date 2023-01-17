Verge (XVG) Market Cap Achieves $48.25 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $48.25 million and $868,353.93 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,365.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00408662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.67 or 0.00803483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00104218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00578002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00210199 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,568,000 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

