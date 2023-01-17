Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.41. 223,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,889,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

