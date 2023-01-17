Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $141,826.36

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and $141,826.36 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00413649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.92 or 0.00814074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00103867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.44 or 0.00585853 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00210599 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,912,535 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

