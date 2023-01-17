Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $10.26 million and $126,103.75 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,324.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00409944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016250 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.72 or 0.00805156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00104170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00580440 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00210522 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,911,360 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

