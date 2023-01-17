Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Price Target Raised to 151.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from 142.00 to 151.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VWDRY. AlphaValue lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 205.00 to 200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

Shares of VWDRY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. 3,071,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.