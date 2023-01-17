VIBE (VIBE) Price Up 72.1% Over Last Week

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 30.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $550,557.83 and $20.89 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 72.1% higher against the US dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00431027 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,419.78 or 0.30244683 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.00764971 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

