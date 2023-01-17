Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 902.8% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vinci Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VCISY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Vinci has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42.

Vinci Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Vinci

VCISY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vinci from €114.00 ($123.91) to €116.00 ($126.09) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($130.43) to €122.00 ($132.61) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($122.83) to €111.00 ($120.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($122.83) to €116.00 ($126.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vinci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

