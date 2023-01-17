Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 902.8% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of VCISY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Vinci has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.58%.
VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.
