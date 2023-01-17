Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.56. 471,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,337,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPCE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 8.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 27,154.61%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 337.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

