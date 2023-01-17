Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

