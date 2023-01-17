Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €35.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €35.70 ($38.80) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($40.22) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

VNA traded up €0.99 ($1.08) on Tuesday, hitting €28.04 ($30.48). 1,985,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €18.59 ($20.20) and a 12 month high of €51.30 ($55.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

