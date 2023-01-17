Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives $39.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNNVF shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Vonovia from €50.00 ($54.35) to €39.00 ($42.39) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vonovia from €30.00 ($32.61) to €28.00 ($30.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vonovia from €34.00 ($36.96) to €32.00 ($34.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Vonovia Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. Vonovia has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $59.45.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

