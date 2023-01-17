Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the December 15th total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of IGD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 204,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,547. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
