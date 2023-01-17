Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the December 15th total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IGD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 204,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,547. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 220,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 21.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 54,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

