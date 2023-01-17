Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $102.94 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.79 or 0.00017754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $102.94 million and $28.61 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.70696808 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $20,022,387.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

