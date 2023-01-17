Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. 45,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,411. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $16.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

