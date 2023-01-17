Waddell & Associates LLC Buys 6,075 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 430,241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Amcor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 34.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Trading Up 0.3 %

AMCR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 268,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,203. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

