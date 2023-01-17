Waddell & Associates LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Waddell & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.9% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,803,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,131,000 after acquiring an additional 113,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.12. 11,048,048 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.