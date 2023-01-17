Waddell & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Waddell & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises about 0.4% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

