Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $163.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.52.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $145.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.53. The company has a market capitalization of $391.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

