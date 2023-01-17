Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $270.88

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $270.88 and last traded at $270.88, with a volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.88.
Watsco Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.32 and its 200 day moving average is $268.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%.
Watsco Increases Dividend
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Watsco (WSO.B)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.