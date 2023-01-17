Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $270.88

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $270.88 and last traded at $270.88, with a volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.88.

Watsco Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.32 and its 200 day moving average is $268.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

Watsco Increases Dividend

About Watsco

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.61%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

