Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

WEBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Weber from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $8.05 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Weber from $6.25 to $8.05 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Weber alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weber

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weber by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weber by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 45,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Weber by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 51,753 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weber during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,839,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Weber by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,362 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weber Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WEBR opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Weber has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weber will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weber

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, and pellet and electric grills; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.