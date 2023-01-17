Wells Fargo & Company Raises Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $370.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $358.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $342.38.

NYSE:IT opened at $335.98 on Friday. Gartner has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.91.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 145.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after buying an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 129.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,019,000 after buying an additional 544,479 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $145,262,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 254.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,187,000 after purchasing an additional 353,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

