Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Up 735.4% in December

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 735.4% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wesfarmers Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WFAFY traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,644. Wesfarmers has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its 168 Officeworks stores.

