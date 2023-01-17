Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Up 735.4% in December

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 735.4% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wesfarmers Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WFAFY traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,644. Wesfarmers has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55.
About Wesfarmers
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wesfarmers (WFAFY)
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.