Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.1% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,894,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $506,190,000 after buying an additional 174,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 10.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,751,335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $481,126,000 after buying an additional 268,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.74.

NFLX stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.35. 150,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,121,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $146.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $538.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

