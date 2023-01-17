Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 2.6% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lee Financial Co raised its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 34.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.94. 58,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,606,530. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

