Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the December 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HIO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 479,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

