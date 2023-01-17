Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the December 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE HIO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 479,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $4.97.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.