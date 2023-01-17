Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the December 15th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $25.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,573,000.

