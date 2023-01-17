White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,450.77

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,450.77 and last traded at $1,450.77, with a volume of 10002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,436.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,371.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,332.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 0.56%.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total value of $137,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More

