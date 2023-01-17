WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 68,374 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ DXJS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $44.49. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $47.31.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.