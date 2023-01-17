WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the December 15th total of 300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,189. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $65.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.55.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3,103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.