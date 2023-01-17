Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Raised to GBX 3,200

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from GBX 2,360 ($28.80) to GBX 3,200 ($39.05) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.71) to GBX 2,640 ($32.21) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.39) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($34.17) to GBX 3,400 ($41.49) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,970.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Price Performance

Wizz Air stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.