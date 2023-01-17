Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.39

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 416157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOPEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $42,764,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $17,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $15,663,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $11,789,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $10,849,000.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.